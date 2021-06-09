Chandigarh tricity’s daily cases see slight uptick, 10 more dead

After less than 200 cases for two consecutive days, the tricity logged 204 Covid-19 infections on Tuesday. Also 10 deaths were reported for the second day in a row.

Mohali led the daily tally with 113 cases, higher than Monday’s 74. Chandigarh also saw a rise in cases with 71 people testing positive against 48 the day before, which was the lowest in the 102 days since February 25.

But Panchkula saw a slight dip with 20 cases, down from 23 a day ago. For the past three days, the district has logged less than 30 infections.

On Sunday, 184 people had tested positive in the tricity and the number had dropped further to 145 on Monday, both lowest in over three months. It was only on March 5 last that the tricity – which saw the cases peaking to 2,612 on May 10 – had recorded below 200 cases (197).

Among Tuesday’s deaths, five each were recorded in Chandigarh and Mohali. In some respite, Panchkula reported no Covid fatality for the fifth time in the past eight days.

Also, tricity’s active cases continued to see a decline, coming down from 2,596 on Monday to 2,434 on Tuesday. As many as 1,298 people are recuperating in Mohali, followed by 779 in Chandigarh and 357 in Panchkula.

Mohali’s daily positivity rate – proportion of samples testing positive – rose from 1.4% a day ago to 4%, but it was 2% in both Chandigarh and Panchkula. The recovery rate continued to remain over 96% across the board.

Mohali’s toll crosses 1,000 mark

Mohali’s total fatalities breached the 1,000 mark on Tuesday with the district reporting five deaths and taking into account six legacy deaths that were reported late.

As many as 1,003 people have died in Mohali, highest in the tricity. Chandigarh and Panchkula have recorded 779 and 357 deaths so far, respectively.

“The severe cases were being reported late. Therefore the number of deaths is high. Most of these patients were on ventilator support. However, now the number of severe cases is declining,” said Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali.

The district’s caseload stands at 67,481, of which 65,180 patients have been cured.

All fatalities in UT senior citizens

Those who died in Chandigarh were three men, aged 77, 71 and 68, from Sectors 35, 15 and 68, respectively, and two women, aged 78 and 73, from Sarangpur and Sector 56.

Of the 60,778 positive cases in the city so far, 59,314 have recovered.

In Panchkula, the cases and recoveries have reached 30,368 and 29,586, respectively.

“There is a decline in cases, that’s why some restrictions have been eased. But people must act responsibly. Shopkeepers must follow protocols. People should avoid sitting opposite to each other at restaurants,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, Chandigarh.