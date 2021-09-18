Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop by half in 24 hours

Panchkula reported no case, the seventh time this month, after two on Thursday. Also, no new casualty was recorded in the tricity
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:02 AM IST
Against eight cases the day before, Mohali reported three fresh infections, while Chandigarh’s tally remained the same at four. (HT Photo)

After logging 14 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, highest in 20 days, the tricity saw its daily case count fall to seven on Friday.

Against eight cases the day before, Mohali reported three fresh infections, while Chandigarh’s tally remained the same at four.

Panchkula reported no case, the seventh time this month, after two on Thursday. Also, no new casualty was recorded in the tricity.

Tricity’s active caseload decreased from 98 to 92 in the past 24 hours. It includes 43 infected patients in Mohali, 34 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula.

Those found infected in UT are residents of Sectors 39, 42, 43 and 50. Mohali’s three cases included two from Kharar and one from Mohali city.

Chandigarh has recorded 65,172 cases till date. As many as 64,320 of these patients have successfully recovered, but 818 have died.

Mohali’s caseload stands at 68,690, including 67,586 recoveries and 1,061 deaths.

In Panchkula, 30,318 patients out of the total 30,710 have been cured and 377 have succumbed to the virus.

