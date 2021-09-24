Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop to six

After staying in double digits for four straight days, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to six on Thursday.

Both Chandigarh and Mohali logged just one case each, while Panchkula reported four.

Also, no casualty was recorded in any of the three jurisdictions.

After 10 cases each on September 19 and 20, the tricity saw the daily case count jumping to 17 on September 21 – a first since the 20 cases on August 27, but the figure dipped to 13 a day later.

Those found infected in the UT and Mohali on Thursday are residents of Sector 15 and Mohali city, respectively. In Panchkula, the infections were reported from the CRPF complex, Pinjore, Saketri and Sector 2.

Meanwhile, the active cases, too, decreased to 95 on Thursday after staying over 100 for the past two days.

At 40, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 35 and Panchkula with 20.

Since the pandemic began, Chandigarh has recorded 65,202 positive cases, of which 64,343 patients have successfully recovered and 819 have died.

Mohali’s caseload stands at 68,708, including 67,610 recoveries and 1,063 deaths.

A total of 30,726 cases have been reported in Panchkula, where 30,329 persons have been cured and 377 have succumbed to the virus.