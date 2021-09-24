Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop to six
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop to six

Both Chandigarh and Mohali logged just one case each, while Panchkula reported four; also, no casualty was recorded in any of the three jurisdictions
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:05 AM IST
At 40, Chandigarh has the highest number of Covid positive patients, followed by Mohali with 35 and Panchkula with 20. (ANI File Photo)

After staying in double digits for four straight days, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to six on Thursday.

Both Chandigarh and Mohali logged just one case each, while Panchkula reported four.

Also, no casualty was recorded in any of the three jurisdictions.

After 10 cases each on September 19 and 20, the tricity saw the daily case count jumping to 17 on September 21 – a first since the 20 cases on August 27, but the figure dipped to 13 a day later.

Those found infected in the UT and Mohali on Thursday are residents of Sector 15 and Mohali city, respectively. In Panchkula, the infections were reported from the CRPF complex, Pinjore, Saketri and Sector 2.

Meanwhile, the active cases, too, decreased to 95 on Thursday after staying over 100 for the past two days.

At 40, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 35 and Panchkula with 20.

RELATED STORIES

Since the pandemic began, Chandigarh has recorded 65,202 positive cases, of which 64,343 patients have successfully recovered and 819 have died.

Mohali’s caseload stands at 68,708, including 67,610 recoveries and 1,063 deaths.

A total of 30,726 cases have been reported in Panchkula, where 30,329 persons have been cured and 377 have succumbed to the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UK firm pulls out investment from GBP Group: Hopes of 2,500 investors dashed, 500 crore hanging in balance

Misuse charges against SCF owner: Chandigarh estate office concedes mistake, 18 lakh penalty waived

30 passengers not allowed to board Sharjah flight at Chandigarh airport on Day 1

Jalalabad MLA issuing threats to me, alleges Fazilka officer, files complaint
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP