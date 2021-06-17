Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases fall again

A day after a slight uptick in the Covid-19 cases, the tricity reported a dip again on Wednesday.

Against 113 cases on Tuesday, which were higher than 87 the day before, the figure dropped to 101 on Wednesday. At 16, Panchkula had the lowest cases, down from 20 a day ago; followed by Chandigarh with 41 after 40 on Tuesday; and Mohali with 44, biggest drop from 53 in 24 hours.

The daily deaths also decreased from nine to six. Among them, four died in Mohali, two in Chandigarh and Panchkula reported no fatality for the eighth time this month. Tricity’s deaths have remained below 10 for the past eight days.

The active cases also declined further, coming down from 1,332 on Tuesday to 1,270 on Wednesday. The positivity rate, at around 2%, was almost uniform across the board, while the recovery rate was above 97% across the tricity.

Since reaching the peak of 2,612 on May 10, tricity’s daily cases have been receding consistently, dropping by 96% in the subsequent 37 days. Similarly, from the all-time high of 38 deaths on May 5, the number had slumped by 84% in the next 42 days.

Panchkula allows foreign travellers second jab before 84 days

Panchkula will provide second dose of Covishield to foreign travellers before the mandated 84 days from Thursday.

“People flying abroad for education, work and sports, including staff accompanying the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympic Games, can get the second dose of Covishield 28 days after the first dose,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer. Such beneficiaries will be vaccinated at Conference Hall, first floor, HUDA Field Hostel, Sector 6, Panchkula, from 2pm to 3pm.