Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 34, highest in 68 days

In further spike in its daily Covid-19 cases, the tricity found 34 people positive for the virus on Wednesday, up from 29 the day before and a first in the past 68 days.

Wednesday’s case tally was the highest since March 4, when the tricity had recorded 36 cases.

With 22 new infections, highest since February 25, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the spike. On Tuesday, it had logged 12 cases.

In Mohali, eight people were found infected, down from 12 on Tuesday. In Panchkula too, the figure dipped from five to four in the same period.

With the jump in daily cases, tricity’s active cases also climbed to 183, in a figure never clocked in the past 68 days.

As many as 93 people are still recuperating from the virus in Chandigarh, 67 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.