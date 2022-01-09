Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases shoot up to 1,519

In no respite from the surging Covid-19 cases, as many as 1,519 people tested positive in the tricity on Saturday, a 49% spike from 1,022 cases the day before.

It was only on May 19, last year, when the tricity had logged over 1,500 cases in a single day, amid the peak of the pandemic.

Mohali led Saturday’s tally with 563 cases, up from 319 on Friday; Chandigarh’s infections rose from 390 to 541, while Panchkula’s count increased from 313 to 415 in the same period.

In another worrisome trend, the positivity rate of the three jurisdictions also spiked in the past 24 hours.

Panchkula was the worst-hit with a positivity rate of 16%, compared to 11.7% a day ago. Mohali’s positivity rate jumped from 7% to 11.7% and Chandigarh’s from 10% to 13.9%.

Active cases soar to 4,778

In a first since June last year, tricity’s active cases shot up to 4,778, a 945% jump since January 1 when 457 patients were infected.

As many as 1,830 patients are recuperating in Mohali, followed by 1,794 in Chandigarh and 1,154 in Panchkula.

Most of Mohali’s cases (262) on Saturday were reported from Mohali city, followed by 159 from Dhakoli, 82 from Kharar, 24 from Dera Bassi, 15 from Gharuan, 11 from Boothgarh, five from Kurali, three from Lalru and two from Banur.

Panchkula’s maximum cases came from Sectors 4, 20 and 21, Kalka, Pinjore, Amrawati Enclave and Mansa Devi Complex. Two to three cases were also reported from areas like Shyamtoo, Tibbi Majra, Abheypur, Balouti, Barwala, Bainsa Tibba, Budanpur, Chandimandir, Indira Colony, Industrial Area, ITBP, Kot Majra Mehtab, Moginand, Morni, Nada, Old Panchkula, Raipur Rani, Ramgarh, Rajiv Colony and one from Sector 18.

Chandigarh’s cases were scattered across sectors, colonies and adjoining villages.

With this, Panchkula’s total cases have reached 32,248, including 30,712 recoveries and 382 deaths.

Mohali’s caseload stands at 70,951, out of which 68,045 have got cured and 1,076 have died.

In Chandigarh, the case count till date is 67,755. While 64,881 people have beaten the virus, 1,080 have succumbed to it.

99 health workers test positive at PGI

PGIMER authorities confirmed that 99 more healthcare workers at the institute tested positive on Saturday, taking the total number of infected staffers since December 20 to 451. This comprises 208 doctors, including junior residents, senior residents and faculty members.

22 more areas sealed in UT, nine in Mohali

The total number of containment zones in Chandigarh increased to 94 on Saturday after the administration sealed 22 more areas.

These areas are located in parts of Sectors 18-D, 20-D, 27, 33-A, 34, 35C, 38-B, 38 West, 42-C, 45, 46, 49 and 63, besides Uppal Marble Arch in Manimajra and Dadumajra Colony.

Similarly, the Mohali district administration declared nine new containment zones in Phases 3B2 and 6, Sectors 68 and 71, Maya Garden and Nirmal Chaya in Zirakpur, Sunny Enclave in Kharar and Omaxe in Mullanpur.

All children in UT to be vaccinated by January 26

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Saturday ordered that all children in the age group of 15 to 18 be vaccinated before January 26. Also, the adult population should be fully vaccinated with double dose before January 14.

The decision was taken in a review meeting, where it was also decided that though the current pace of Covid vaccination was satisfactory, the number of vaccination teams will be increased to achieve the targets.

Two new mini-Covid centres set up

The administration has set up two new mini-Covid care centres at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23-B and Indira Holiday Home in Sector 24, having a total capacity of 97 beds.

Besides, two more centres, having 100 beds, will be made functional at the sports complex in Sector 34 and the police hospital in Sector 26 within the coming week.

Garg said though cases were increasing at an alarming speed, the hospitalisation rate was not as high. “The situation is being closely monitored and there is no need to panic,” he added.