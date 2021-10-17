Chandigarh tricity’s dengue cases double in a day, 205 found infected

The dengue infections continue to rapidly multiply across the tricity as 205 fresh cases surfaced on Saturday, a twofold rise from 101 infections on Friday.

Mohali reported 147 cases, followed by Chandigarh with 32 and Panchkula 26.

So far this year, Mohali has detected 1,411 confirmed dengue cases, far ahead of Chandigarh’s tally of 365 and Panchkula’s total of 297.

As many as 12 people have also lost the battle to the infection in Mohali, while the UT and Panchkula have not reported any fatality.

The Chandigarh health department has already issued 7,594 notices to violators, warning them to clear stagnating water to prevent mosquito breeding, while 434 people have been challaned for not adhering to the notices.

Covid: No new case in Mohali, Panchkula; two test positive in Chandigarh

Battling the steady rise in dengue cases, the tricity got some respite with Panchkula and Mohali reporting no fresh Covid-19 infection on Saturday.

Even Chandigarh logged only two cases, making it the tricity’s lowest single-day tally in over 18 months. Both patients are residents of Sector 28.

With this, tricity’s active caseload also dropped to 60, including 28 in Chandigarh, 26 in Mohali and six in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has found 65,299 patients positive till date, of whom 64,451 have been cured and 820 have died.

Mohali’s case count of 68,775 includes 67,681 recoveries and 1,068 deaths.

In Panchkula, of the total 30,749 cases, 30,365 patients have recovered and 378 have succumbed to the virus.