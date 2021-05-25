Chandigarh tricity’s single-day Covid count drops to 611

The number of new Covid-19 cases dropped to 611 in the tricity on Monday, even as 20 more people succumbed to the virus.

After crossing the grim milestone of 600 on March 19, the daily infections had peaked at 2,612 on May 10 and have been on the decline since then. However, even as the second wave is receding, the number of deaths has been piling up.

On Monday, Mohali and Chandigarh reported seven casualties each while six patients succumbed in Panchkula. In terms of cases, Chandigarh recorded 245 cases, followed by 218 in Mohali and 148 in Panchkula.

With more people being cured than those testing positive, the tricity’s active case load has dropped to 11,059 from 12,223 the previous day.

Recovery rate across the tricity remained over 90% while positivity rate dropped to 5% in Mohali and 7% in Chandigarh. Panchkula saw a spike in positivity rate to 15.7% after dropping to 6.9% on Sunday. With more people being cured than those testing positive, the active case load has dropped to 11,059 from 12,223 the previous day. As many as 687 patients were discharged in Mohali and 684 in Chandigarh on Monday.

Dr KK Talwar, former PGIMER director and health adviser to Punjab Government, said the death toll is expected to stay on the higher side for at least three weeks after the cases see a decline. “We should see an improvement in the situation in early June,” he said, adding that lockdown curbs should be eased in a gradual manner to ensure that cases do not see a jump again.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore expressed serious concern over the number of fatalities. He directed the social welfare secretary that children orphaned due to Covid-19 should be taken care of at government welfare homes.