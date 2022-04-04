Chandigarh | Two cops shifted to traffic lines for manhandling SUV driver

Taking cognisance of a viral video, Chandigarh traffic police shifted two cops to traffic lines in Sector 29 on Sunday, pending an inquiry against them.

The cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Ravinder and senior constable Rahul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on Saturday around 5:30pm near Panjab University.

The driver of a blue Fortuner car was stopped by the traffic cops for allegedly talking on phone while driving. Once he stopped, one of the cops purportedly started manhandling him while a second cop was later seen videographing the incident. The video also purportedly showed the cops snatching the car keys from the driver.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary said, “We have shifted both cops to traffic police lines till the inquiry is carried out. We will take suitable action once the inquiry report is in.”

Police officials said that they are verifying the veracity of the video.