Chandigarh: Two held for duping woman of ₹2 crore in online investment fraud

The cyber crime police station have arrested two persons from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly defrauding a Chandigarh resident of ₹2.87 crore through a fake online investment fraud.

The accused have been identified as a 37-year-old Raj Kumar Pandey and Dipesh Makuwana, 27.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a woman, resident of Chandigarh, who stated that she was cheated of approximately ₹2.87 crore by the accused persons.

The accused allegedly operated a fake online trading platform under the names TotalSecurities.net / INX Account. They reportedly lured victims by impersonating financial experts, misusing the names of SEBI, RBI, and other authorities, and induced large investments under the guise of UCI/IPO schemes.

Investigation revealed that the accused were operating from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and were using multiple bank accounts across different cities to collect money. Analysis of financial transactions, WhatsApp communications, and other technical evidence established their operations in Indore.

Police said a raid was conducted at Naagziri, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh from where the two accused were arrested. Police said two mobile phones were recovered from the accused.

From Raj Kumar Pandey, Samsung Galaxy S22 (Blue), linked to his Bandhan Bank account, and used to commit the said crime was recovered. Police also said that evidence of approx ₹20 lakh transaction, said to be the cheated money, was also recovered from his mobile phone.

The case was registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 61(2) of the BNS. Financial trail analysis and identification of beneficiary account details are in progress.