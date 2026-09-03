Chandigarh: Two held in Dariya murder case, sent to five-day police remand

The Industrial Area police have arrested two persons, Subhash and Monu Jayaswal, in connection with the murder of 27-year-old man, Pawan Kumar, who was allegedly run over by a vehicle in Dariya village around 12.30 am on Sunday.

Police booked a case under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(2) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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Police said the accused were produced before a local court on Wednesday and were sent to five-day police remand. The remand was sought to arrest the remaining accused and recover the vehicles allegedly used in the crime.

Earlier, police had booked seven residents of Indira Colony—Malkit alias Kaka, Govinda, Monu alias Kandu, Suraj alias Jatwa, Mohant, Subhash and Arvind—under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(2) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Pawan worked as a bouncer with an immigration firm in Sector 34. His brother, Suraj, sustained critical injuries and was referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), after being initially taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16). Pawan is survived by his wife and five-year-old son.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the brothers had booked a room at a hotel in Dariya for a party. After the party, they were standing outside the hotel when the accused allegedly rammed their Thar into the brothers’ SUV. The accused then allegedly hit the brothers again with another vehicle, resulting in Pawan’s death and serious injuries to Suraj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the brothers had booked a room at a hotel in Dariya for a party. After the party, they were standing outside the hotel when the accused allegedly rammed their Thar into the brothers’ SUV. The accused then allegedly hit the brothers again with another vehicle, resulting in Pawan’s death and serious injuries to Suraj. {{/usCountry}}

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Police had earlier suspected it to be a case of a road accident, but later registered a murder case after the family raised allegations of old enmity and provided additional evidence.