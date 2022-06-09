Chandigarh University awards 877 degrees at convocation

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday awarded degrees to 877 students at the annual convocation of Chandigarh University. Patel urged the passing out students to reap the most out of their education and work for a brighter future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ambala City to get new street lights

Ambala MP Rattan Lal Katariya and MLA Aseem Goel on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the installation of street lights on NH-65 from Kalka chowk to Nasipur cut at a cost of ₹91.25 lakh in Ambala City. The lights will be installed on the highway passing through busy areas of the city via Polytechnic, Agrasen and Manav chowks covering a distance of 4.5 km. Speaking on the occasion, Goel said the street lights will facilitate residents commuting during night hours and avert accidents. Later, Kataria, a former union minister of state, held a press conference at the PWD rest house and spoke about various government schemes and their benefits.

Villager booked for hurting religious sentiments

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohali Police have booked a resident of Teera village in Mullanpur for hurting religious sentiments. The accused, Jagtar Singh, was booked on the complaint of Lakhvir Singh of Qadi Majra village. He stated that Jagtar, along with his aides, carried Guru Granth Sahib without covering their heads and while wearing shoes. A case under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Majri police post.

Inebriated man falls to death from third floor

Chandigarh A 34-year-old resident of Manimajra, Kali Prashad, fell to his death from the third floor on Tuesday night. Police said that he was an alcoholic and was suspected to have fallen off the building in an inebriated state. Police initiated inquest proceedings and are awaiting a postmortem report. No foul play is suspected so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bicycle stolen from Raipur Khurd

Chandigarh Dheeraj Sarjay Rao Chogle of Tribune Society Complex, Raipur Khurd, reported his bicycle stolen from near his house. A case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. Police later arrested Simran of Raipur Khud and six stolen bicycles were recovered from his possession. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Woman wanted in NDPS case held

Chandigarh Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case. The accused, Neelam of Mauli Jagran, was declared PO in a case registered against her in 2015.

Sachdeva joins Lok Adalat as chairperson

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh Sanjay Kumar Sachdeva joined the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services) Union Territory as the chairperson, replacing Shyama Dogra. The order for Sachdeva’s appointment had been issued on June 3. He has been accorded for a term of five years or till attaining the age of 65 years.

Panchayat land reclaimed in Dera Bassi

Mohali As part of the state government’s ongoing drive to free panchayat land from illegal occupants, land measuring 5.5 kanals was vacated in Ramgarh Roorkee village in Dera Bassi on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said a team led by district development and panchayat officer Baljinder Singh Grewal and local police took possession of the land and handed it over to the village panchayat. He said the land was adjacent to a government school and will be used for a park for children and villagers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Water tanker stolen in Pinjore

Panchkula A theft case was registered after a water tanker was reported stolen in Pinjore. Complainant Gurnam Singh, a resident of Pinjore who owns a water tanker, said he had filled the water tanker and parked it near the village, from where it went missing. A case was registered at the Pinjore police station.

Blood donation camp in Sector 33

Chandigarh 88 units of blood were collected in a donation camp organised by AG Haryana Blood Donor’s Society, in collaboration with the Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, at Lekha Bhawan in Sector 33 on Wednesday. The camp was inaugurated by Haryana accountant general Najli J Shayin.

ITEC training programme at NIPER

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohali National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research on Wednesday began their two-week intensive training programme on the recent trends and challenges in regulation of herbal drugs and formulations from June 8-17. There are a total 25 participants from 13 countries. NIPER director Dulal Panda inaugurated the function.

UP guv visits Indian School of Business

Mohali Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel visited the Mohali campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB) on Wednesday. Also, a delegation of nine vice-chancellors from Uttar Pradesh accompanied the governor as part of a study tour to understand the best practices of higher education management.

Seminar on defence, warfare at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University’s department of defence and national security studies and Institute of Social Sciences Education and Research, in collaboration with Indian Council of Social Science Research organised a seminar on Wednesday on the theme “Defence and Warfare: Emerging Paradigms”. Experts spoke about the sixth generation of warfare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DACE invites applications

Chandigarh Indira Gandhi National Open University signed a memorandum of understanding to set up Dr Ambedkar Centre and Chair at the university with Dr Ambedkar Foundation, ministry of social justice and empowerment, Government of India. Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence, aimed at imparting free coaching to aspiring SC students for civil services and other competitive exams, is inviting applicants.