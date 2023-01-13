Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh University organises National Youth Summit

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Thursday organised National Youth Summit on the occasion of National Youth Day, which marks the 160th birth anniversary of philosopher and social reformer Swami Vivekananda

Dignitaries during the National Youth Summit at Chandigarh University. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

During the panel discussion, personalities from various fields including politics, media, entertainment, and sports shared their views and opinions on the topic “challenges and prospects for Indian youth in Amrit Kal”.

Deputy CM of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, was the chief guest at the event; while Indian wrestler Sangram Singh, film director Madhur Bhandarkar, IAS officer Anjali Birla, and pro-chancellor of Chandigarh University, RS Bawa, were present on the occasion.

Chautala said, “India’s biggest asset is its large youth population, and thus, it is very important to empower them in all the right ways.”

He also stressed on the importance of youth education and right guidance from educators to build a strong and developed India by the end of Amrit Kal.

Speaking on the influence of media on the youth, Madhur Bhandarkar said, “Cinema or media does not glorify negativity, but has always promoted the victory of good over evil. Today’s youth is influenced by reel trends, but they must understand that cinema is inspired by real events, stories and heroes.”

