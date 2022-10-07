Chandigarh University video leak case: Co-accused Rankaj gets bail

A Kharar court on Thursday granted bail to Rankaj Verma, a co-accused in the Chandigarh University video leak case, against a ₹1 lakh surety bond, while citing that apart from the use of his display picture, no other role of Rankaj was found in the investigation.

Pronouncing the bail order, the court of judicial magistrate first class Nidhi Saini observed, “The fact has come to light that the girl student who was allegedly apprehended making the objectionable videos was receiving calls from a mobile number which was being used by another accused. The display picture was of applicant Rankaj Verma.”

The court highlighted that no conversation of Rankaj with the accused student was found and moreover he himself surrendered before the police. “His involvement in the case prima facie is on the basis of use of display picture taken from social media. He is already in judicial custody since September 18, 2022,” the order read.

The court further said the presentation of challan as well as conclusion of trial will take long and hence no useful purpose will be served by detaining Rankaj behind the bars for an indefinite period: “Liberty of human being is not to be taken away on conjectures and surmises.”

However, while granting bail, the court barred Rankaj from leaving the country without its permission and directed him to attend each hearing.

“The applicant shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him/her from disclosing such facts to the court or to police or tamper with the evidence,” it further said.

Harvinder Singh Johal had submitted his revised bail plea on September 23. While opposing it, police had claimed that he was nominated in the FIR based on the revelations made by co-accused Sunny Mehta. However, Sunny, on an earlier occasion, had denied having any connection with Rankaj before the court.

Apart from the female student, Rankaj and Sunny, police have also arrested an army man, Sanjeev Singh, who is said to be the key accused who was using the mobile phone where the female student had sent her private videos.

