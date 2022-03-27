Chandigarh University youth festival concludes

Chandigarh University’s two-day youth festival, “CU Fest-2022”, concluded on Saturday. The fest marked by a variety of competitions such as painting, rangoli, clay modelling, mimicry and singing.

PU student appointed national coordinator

Sikander Boora, a postgraduate student at Panjab University’s Centre for Women Studies and Development, has been appointed as the Indian Youth Congress national coordinator in the research department from Haryana. Sikander, who hails from Haryana, did his bachelors from DAV in Sector 10 and master’s in political science from PU.

Lecture on forensic toxicology at PU

Panjab University’s Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology organised a special lecture on forensic toxicology’’. Vishal Sharma, chairperson at the institute, spoke about the requirement of new strategies to improve crime solving rates.

Conference on TB awareness concludes

A conference to raise awareness on tuberculosis organised by the department of medical microbiology, PGIMER, concluded on Saturday. Various aspects of epidemiology, diagnostics and management challenges of TB were discussed and important talks were delivered by experts.

PGI prof honoured for work on medical virology

R K Ratho, head at the department of virology, PGIMER, has been honoured with the Kameshwar Sahai Bhargva oration award, the most prestigious award of the Indian Virological Society, for his meritorious contributions in the field of medical virology in India for over two decade. The award was conferred to him on Saturday at the National Conference of Virology being organised by AIIMS, Hyderabad.

2 held for riding stolen bike

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested two youths while riding a stolen bike with a fake number plate on Friday. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep (22) alias Gaggu and Sumit Kumar (19) alias Kancha, both residents of Nayagaon. They were arrested at a naka set up by the police and it was also found that the bike was stolen from Nayagaon on March 2, 2021. Police found that the registration number being used by them belongs to a Swift car.

Chandigarh man held with illicit liquor

Police arrested a 24-year-old with 96 quarters of countrymade liquor on Friday. The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar of Nayagaon. He was arrested near EWS Colony Maloya. A case under Excise Act has been registered at the Maloya police station. An investigation in the case is underway.