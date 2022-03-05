Chandigarh | UT administration planning range of events as part of Iconic Week

The UT administration will celebrate “Iconic Week” as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from March 6 to 13.

Various NGOs, groups, clubs, associations and colleges will participate in the week, whose inaugural ceremony will be held with a light and sound show at New Lake, Sector 42, on March 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar will perform at the lake on March 8 evening, while Gurnazar Chattha will present a live band performance at the Sector 17 Plaza on March 9.

The Indian Army will organise a blood donation camp at the open ground, Sector 10, on March 11, while ITBP will conduct various activities throughout the week like dog show, demonstrations and weapons display at the same venue.

The ground will also see a cultural extravaganza, along with amusement rides and food stalls, from March 11 to 13.

Through the week, a tapestry weaving workshop, shram daan, organic mandi and hop-off, hop-on rides for special children have also been planned.