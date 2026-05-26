Demolition of illegal structures in Chandigarh Housing Board units halted for now

In a major respite for nearly 2,000 Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) homeowners, the UT administration has stayed over demolition notices sent over alleged encroachments, pending the recommendations of a committee formed to look into the issue. The crackdown followed the HC directions mandating CHB to ensure structural safety of the units. (HT File)

An order issued by the CHB on Monday stated that the decision has been taken in view of the large number of representations being received from time-to-time regarding regularisation of changes made by allottees in their dwelling units.

The CHB had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the chief executive officer of the board, with the approval of the administrator, vide an order dated May 11.

In April this year, acting on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), the CHB had launched a citywide demolition drive against illegal constructions in multiple sectors, including 41-A, 41-D, 45-A, 45-C, 45-D, 46, 47-C, 39-B and 29.

The board had urged residents to voluntarily remove encroachments and restore structural components within seven days to avoid penal action.

The notices detailed the nature of violations and specified charges ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh, depending on their extent.

The crackdown followed the HC directions mandating CHB to ensure structural safety of the units.

The enforcement drive was based on a 2023 structural safety survey, which revealed widespread violations posing serious risks to building stability.

CHB found that in several ground-floor units, load-bearing walls had been removed, severely weakening structures. In many first-floor units, additional storeys had been constructed despite inadequate foundation strength. Authorities also flagged illegal construction over cantilevered portions, covering of upper floors, and unauthorised terrace structures without proper support.

High drama had ensued during the demolition drive. Mayor Saurabh Joshi, along with other councillors had even ditched the April 8 House meeting to reach the demolition sites and extend support to the residents amid the CHB action. Joshi had squatted in front of the houses, stating that he wouldn’t move until the drive was stopped. The drive was then temporarily suspended.

Tandon welcomes decision

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon has welcomed the CHB decision to keep all demolition actions in abeyance until the recommendations of the committee constituted. Reacting to the order issued by the CHB administrative officer, Tandon said the decision would bring relief to residents who had been living under constant fear and uncertainty due to demolition notices.