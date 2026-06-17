Chandigarh: UT to raise crime, traffic and ESZ issues at Northern Zonal Council Meet in Shimla

Amid a recent spike in crime incidents, the UT administration is set to raise concerns over law and order and inter-state coordination at the upcoming 22nd standing committee meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) in Shimla on June 19.

Earlier, a shootout at Panjab University (PU) targeted a student leader, with links to inter-state criminal elements emerging during investigation. (HT File)

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Officials said the UT will push for stronger coordination with neighbouring states, as many criminals flee across state borders after committing offences in the city, making arrests challenging. The administration is expected to seek a more robust information-sharing mechanism to track and apprehend such offenders.

A brazen daylight murder in Sector 11 shocked the city after two gunmen fired 13 rounds inside a chemist shop, killing a cashier in a crowded market raising serious concerns over public safety. Earlier, a shootout at Panjab University (PU) targeted a student leader, with links to inter-state criminal elements emerging during investigation. In another major case, a property dealer was shot dead in Sector 9, highlighting the presence of an organised criminal network.

Infrastructure issues, particularly traffic congestion, will also be on the agenda. The UT plans to press for the early completion of the proposed ring road project around Chandigarh to divert inter-state traffic and reduce vehicular load in the city.

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{{^usCountry}} The UT is also likely to raise the issue of a shorter and more efficient route to the Mohali International Airport, along with the long-pending matter of declaring an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary in coordination with Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UT is also likely to raise the issue of a shorter and more efficient route to the Mohali International Airport, along with the long-pending matter of declaring an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary in coordination with Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior officials, including chief secretaries of member states and union territories, will attend the meeting. The NZC comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Chandigarh. The standing committee finalises agenda items for the main council meeting.

The ESZ issue has remained contentious, with Chandigarh pushing for a wider protected zone in line with environmental concerns. While Punjab has proposed a narrow 100-metre ESZ on its side, Chandigarh has advocated for a 2 km to 2.75 km buffer, similar to its own proposal. Haryana has recently indicated plans to notify a 1 km to 1.5 km ESZ in its territory.

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The ministry of environment had, in 2017, notified an ESZ only for the Chandigarh portion of the sanctuary, despite the majority of the area falling in Punjab and Haryana. The UT has since been urging for a comprehensive notification covering the entire sanctuary region.

Sukhna Lake has already been designated a wetland under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017. Officials said expanding ESZ protection would further safeguard the eco-sensitive region by restricting commercial construction and preserving its ecological character.