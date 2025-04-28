Chandigarh weather: Mercury soars to 41.5°C, three-year high for April

The city’s day temperature rose to 41.5°C on Sunday, the highest it has gone for the month of April since 2022. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury is expected to rise further this week though some rain respite can be expected around the weekend. Girls taking a stroll at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

At 41.5°C, the maximum temperature was 4.6 degrees above normal on Sunday. This is the highest since 2022 when the maximum temperature had gone up to 42.2°C on April 29 and 30.

This was also the second day with heatwave conditions this month. Heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and goes over 4.5°C above normal. The temperature has been rising consistently since Friday when it crossed 40°C for the first time this season.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “We expect the temperature to touch 42°C in the next couple of days. Rain is on the cards around the weekend as a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will start affecting the city from May 1.”

While chances of rain will continue up to May 3, the system is likely to be strongest around May 1. Thunderstorm and gusty winds up to 40km/h are also expected.

The minimum temperature also rose from 19.8°C on Saturday to 20.9°C on Sunday, still 1.5 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 41°C and 42°C, while the minimum temperature will be between 21°C and 22°C.