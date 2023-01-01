Chandigarh weather update: After brief respite, fog likely to return today

After a brief respite over the past few days, fog is likely to return to the city from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

While the Western Disturbance (WD) active in the region has passed, a drop in temperature will likely result in the blanket of fog returning. As per IMD, residents can expect very dense fog on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Temperature, meanwhile, also fell as an aftereffect of the WD.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city fell from 20.4° C on Friday to 17.8° C on Saturday, 2.8 degrees below normal. Minimum temperature also went down from 10.3° C on Friday to 7.1° C on Saturday, but remained 1.3 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 17°C and minimum temperature will hover around the 6° C mark.