A fresh spell of rain is expected this week in the city owing to a fresh western disturbance (WD) affecting the region, the India Meteorological Department has said. It also mentioned that the monsoon is expected to reach the city by its normal onset date if the existing conditions prevail.

Chandigarh: Wet spell ahead, monsoon to keep date with city, says IMD

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The normal monsoon onset date for the city is June 26, and as per IMD’s Chandigarh director Surender Paul, the conditions seem favourable for the monsoon system to keep this date. “While there are different variables involved in the monsoon system, currently the system is moving as per schedule. We expect monsoon to reach by the last week of this month,” he added.

Last year, the onset of monsoon was declared on June 24. This was the earliest onset since 2021, IMD officials said. Currently, the monsoon system has entered Tamil Nadu from the southern side. From the eastern side, it has entered Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Conditions are favourable for it to advance into parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the IMD, the onset is declared when the monsoon system enters the region and it rains continuously for two days as a whole over the region. The prevailing wind system in the region is also important for declaring the onset of monsoon as most of the rain should come from the easterly winds. Another sign is when humidity starts rising. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the IMD, the onset is declared when the monsoon system enters the region and it rains continuously for two days as a whole over the region. The prevailing wind system in the region is also important for declaring the onset of monsoon as most of the rain should come from the easterly winds. Another sign is when humidity starts rising. {{/usCountry}}

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Another WD from Thursday

Another western disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the city around Thursday. Paul said that while rain is likely on Thursday and Friday, the weather will remain dry and the temperature is expected to rise daily till then.

The maximum temperature rose from 39° Celsius on Saturday to 39.9°C on Sunday, 1°C above normal. The minimum temperature also rose from 24°C on Saturday to 24.4°C on Sunday, 2°C below normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 40°C and 41°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C, the IMD added.

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