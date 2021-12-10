Chandigarh: Woman among two held with marijuana

Two people including a woman were arrested by the crime branch of Chandigarh Police with 10-kg marijuana each in separate cases. A resident of Sanjay Colony, Phase-1, Industrial Area, was nabbed and booked under the NDPS Act. The accused has been identified as Lakhman Parsad, 45. Meanwhile, a woman from Pinjore was nabbed near Peer Darga in Mauli Jagran The accused has been identified as Meenu, 35.

Discussion held on air pollution

“We need to look beyond the stubble burning issue and also into dust and emissions from municipal waste, industries,and burning of plastic while dealing with air pollution,” said Rana Gurjeet Singh, Punjab cabinet minister. He was speaking at an event, “Vision: Clean Skies for Punjab”, organised at Zirakpur by the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP).

Golf: City’s Lakhmehar leads the pack

Lakhmehar Pardesi was the sole leader after the second round of the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata on Thursday. Lakhmehar leads by one shot over Chandigarh’s Saaniya Sharma and Ridhima Dilawari.

Cricket: Luvepreet, Monarch shine

Led by efforts from Luvepreet Saini (4 for 39) andMonarch Goyal (64 runs), Chandigarh Cricket Academy beat Sukhwinder Tinku Cricket Academy-A, Mohali by six wickets in the 3rd North Zone late Sh Panna Lal Memorial U-23 cricket tournament at the IVCA Cricket Ground in Dera Bassi,on Thursday.

Manimajra man held with knife

A resident of Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, was arrested with one kamanidar knife near EWS Flats in Bapu Dham Colony. The accused has been identified as Davinder Kumar, 25. A case under Arms Act was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

3 held for gambling in separate cases

Three people were arrested while gambling from different parts of the city. Rakesh Kumar of Phase1, Mohali, was arrested in Sector 41 and ₹11,200 was recovered from him. Pawan Kumar of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, was arrested in Dhanas and ₹3,250 was recovered from him. Also, Naresh of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, was nabbed near the Grain Market in Sector 26 and ₹1,340 was recovered from his possession. Cases were registered against all three of them and they were released on bail.

2 held with illicit liquor

Two people were arrested with illicit liquor from different parts of the city. A resident of Phase-2, Ram Darbar,was held with 72 halves of countrymade liquor near Mandi Ground in Ram Darbar. The accused is Rohit, 31. Meanwhile, Manoj, 37, of Dadumajra colony was arrested with 56 bottles of countrymade liquor from behind the Community Center in DMC. Cases under Excise Act were registered against both of them and they were later granted bail.

City’s U-19 cricketers make to India Asia Cup team

Cricketers Harnoor Singh and Raj Angad Bawa have been selected in the India team for the Asia Youth Under-19 Cup being organised in Dubai from December 23 onwards. Both the players had stellar performances in the UTCA domestic matches and impressed the selectors in the Challengers Trophy with their abilities. Apart from this, both of them performed well in the recently concluded Under-19 tri-series in Kolkata. Both the players have been asked to report in Bangalore on December 11.

Lucky draw for vaccinated residents

The UT health department on Thursday conducted a lucky draw for residents who got vaccinated in Chandigarh between November 18 to November 30. A total of 200 winners were selected through a computerised draw at the UT Secretariat from 43,134 people who got vaccinated in this time period. The winners will be awarded with gift hampers of ₹2,000 each from Trident Group, ₹1,000 each in case from Kandhari Beverages and food and beverages coupons of ₹1,000 each from Hotel and Restaurant Association of Chandigarh.

Ex-tehsildar, son booked for fraud

The Panchkula police have booked a dismissed tehsildar and his son for allegedly duping a resident of Sector 2 of ₹60 lakhs on the pretext of providing him a government job. The accused have been identified as Mohinder Sangwan, who was sacked from the revenue department and his son, Sikander Sangwan. The complainant, Aditya Dutt, stated in the FIR that the terminated Tehsildar allegedly promised him the job of naib tehsildar and took ₹60 lakhs from him. However, they didn’t fulfill the promise and nor returned the money. A cheating case has been registered.

Chandigarh MC removes illegal hoardings

the municipal corporation on Thursday removed hoardings put up illegally on different locations across the city. The MC removed the banners put up by administration, political parties, social and business firms.

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, in collaboration with Beenu Rajpoot films and Agrimaa Society of Arts, Delhi, organised the two-day Dharmananda North Zone Traditional Yogasana Competition, 2021, on December 8 and 9. Competitions were held in categories including traditional, artistic and rhythmic yogasana for both boys and girls. The chief guest of the occasion was UT education secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill and guest of honour was Dharmanand Sharma, former chairperson of the department of philosophy, Panjab University.