Chandigarh woman cheated out of 2.54 lakh, 2 booked

Two people have been booked for cheating a Sector 38 woman out of ₹2.54 lakh on the pretext of selling her a plot. The accused have been identified as Rahul Sharma and Jarnail Singh. The complainant, Sunita Devi, said the accused took the money from her for a two marla plot at Jhujhar Nagar village in Mohali. But, they neither handed over the plot nor returned her money. A cheating case has been registered.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

65-yr-old man cheated of ₹1.59 lakh

A 65-year-old resident of Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, was duped of ₹1.59 lakh on pretext of claiming his insurance. In his complaint, Harbhajan Singh, told that on April 20, he got a call from a person claiming to be from the HDFC Life Insurance main branch in Mumbai. The caller told him that he has ₹6.50 lakh of insurance money pending with the company. The caller had asked him to deposit ₹1.59 lakh for issuance of NOC, which Harbhajan did. When he didn’t receive any money, he filed a complaint. A cheating case has been registered.

Lecture on child rights at PU

A special lecture on child rights was organised by Panjab University’s Dr BR Ambedkar Centre and University School of Open Learning on Thursday. The lecture was delivered by Devinder Singh, chairperson of the varsity’s department of laws. He spoke on the rights which should be granted to children to ensure they reach their full potential.

Badminton: Hosts St Xavier’s eye triple titles

Hosts St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, will compete in the boys’ U-16, girls U-16 and mixed doubles finals during the 2nd Emily Memorial Inter-School Badminton Tournament on Friday. Playing in the boys U-16 semi-finals, Shaurya of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, defeated Nikunj Sharma of St. Xavier’s School, Zirakpur, by 21-12,21-10; while Divyansh Dewali of St. Xavier’s School, Chandigarh, got the better of Akshaj Thakur of St. Xavier’s School, Mohali, by 21-10, 21-11. In the girls’ U-16 semi-finals, Jasleen of St. Xavier’s, Chandigarh, recorded an effortless victory beating Pari of MDAV School, Sector 22, by 21-7, 21-10; while Dhavanya of Saupin’s, Panchkula, defeated Arshnoor of Smart Wonders, Mohali, 18-21, 21-14, 21-13.

Car stolen from Sector 41

A resident of Sector 41 reported that his car which was kept in front of his house was stolen on the intervening night of May 10 and 11. Based on the complaint of one Inderpreet Singh, a theft case has been registered.

Land freed of illegal possession in Majri, Dera Bassi

The rural development department on Thursday removed encroachments from 67 acres of land in Majri block and 171 acres in Dera Bassi. Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said that in Majri, 63-acre land was cleared out in Thirthan village and 4 acres in Dhodemajra. The land was handed over to the panchayats after clearing the illegal occupation, officials said. Talwar added that in Dera Bassi’s Hansala village, 171-acre land was cleared of illegal possession and auctioned off on the spot.

CHB allotments: Purohit to take call on discretionary quota

The CHB Board of Directors’ decision to abolish administrator’s discretionary quota in allotments will be forwarded to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit for approval. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal on Thursday. In 2020, the CHB Board of Directors had decided to abolish the discretionary quota in the allotment of houses under various schemes of the board. The quota allows the administrator to allot 5% flats/houses at his discretion.

Talk held on planning challenges in tricity

The Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID) and the Chandigarh Tricity Think Tank jointly organised a talk on “planning challenges in the tricity region - the way forward” by Avtar Singh, a retired IAS officer, former chief secretary, Punjab and current chairman of the water regulation and development authority. He spoke on various aspects of the planning challenges emerging in the context of climate change. He added that the tricity region needs to go zero carbon and underlined the absence of democracy in Chandigarh to tackle crucial issues.

AITA: Anirudh to meet Bhicky in finals

Anirudh Sangra will lock horns with Bhicky Sagolshem in the boys’ U-18 singles finals during the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament to be played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Friday. In the semi-finals, Anirudh defeated Keshav Dangi in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 and sixth seed Bhicky from Manipur overpowered Parmarth Kaushik 6-0, 6-0 without losing a single game. In the girls’ U-18 singles semi-finals, top seed Riya Kaushik defeated fourth seed Vanya Arora in a three-set marathon match and second seed Radha Sadhra beat Mehakpreet Kaur in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Coffee table book on PU released

Chandigarh A coffee table book on Panjab University (PU) titled “A Peek into the Heaven” by Gaurav Gaur and Prabhdip Brar was released by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Thursday. The book aims to capture the essence of the PU campus during the 2020 nationwide lockdown. The V-C congratulated the authors and appreciated the efforts of Gaur in capturing the visuals clicked using his mobile phone.

International Nurses Day celebrations

International Nurses Day was observed on Thursday at various government health institutions across Mohali district. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that this day is celebrated every year to salute the exemplary contribution of nurses in providing health care services to the people. Cake cutting ceremonies were organised in appreciation of their contribution.

Fortis Hospital

Fortis Hospital Mohali organised a walkathon and a series of other events from May 10 to 12 to commemorate International Nurses Week. The walkathon was flagged off by Dr Kaur and students from Chitkara University and Desh Bhagat University also took part in the walkathon.

Rattan Group of Institutions

At Rattan Group of Institutions, various programmes like cultural events, skit, dance performance, debate, quiz programme and cake cutting were organised for the nursing team. The participants also deliberated on the challenges faced by nurses and how they tackle them seamlessly.

GMCH-32

The department of Nursing, GMCH-32, organised a ceremonial function on Thursday. The chief guest on the occasion was Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal of GMCH-32.