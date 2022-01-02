Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Woman duped of 30 lakh on pretext of investing in Bollywood movie

Wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh and producer Vinay Bhardwaj allegedly cheated a woman, a resident of Sector 38, alluring her to invest ₹30 lakh in a Bollywood movie
A Sector 38 resident was duped of 30 lakh by wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh and producer Vinay Bhardwaj on the pretext of investing in Bollywood movie. (iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 03:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A resident of Sector 38 (West) alleged that she was duped by wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh and producer Vinay Bhardwaj of 30 lakh in the name of making a movie on cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar.

Acting on the complaint filed by Iram Khan, a resident of Sector 38(West), who has now shifted to Delhi, police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Maloya police station, after preliminary inquiry.

The woman, in her complaint lodged with senior superintendent of police (SSP,) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said that Sangram Singh Chaudhary and Vinay Bhardwaj allured her to invest in their upcoming movie titled ‘God of Cricket’. She alleged that she was assured that a famous Bollywood producer will assist them, after which she invested 30 lakh on July 20, 2019. Khan alleged that the accused neither released any film and nor returned her money.

Khan had told the police that she had met the accused through one of her acquaintances in Delhi and later the deal was finalised in Chandigarh following which she made payment.

It may be mentioned that the movie “God of Cricket” is a film celebrating cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s fandom. Sangram Singh had starred in the movie which is co-produced by Vinay Bhardwaj.

The inquiry of the complaint was marked by the SSP to superintendent of police (SP, City) Ketan Bansal about four months ago and the case was registered after the inquiry.

“We would be summoning the accused soon for investigations,” said a senior police officer without willing to be named.

Sangram Singh and Vinay Bhardwaj could not be immediately contacted.

