The body was found by the hotel staff, with the accused missing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Chandigarh woman hangs herself, boyfriend booked for abetment

The 32-year-old woman hanged herself in her boyfriend’s presence at a Zirakpur hotel, following which he fled the scene, police said
By HT Correspondents, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:22 AM IST

Police have booked an Una resident for abetment to suicide after his girlfriend hanged herself from a ceiling fan in his presence at a hotel in Zirakpur on Thursday night. The deceased, 32, was a resident of Mauli Jagran.

The accused, who works at a hotel in Ludhiana, had come to Zirakpur to meet her and they went to a local hotel. There, they had an altercation, following which the woman ended her life.

The body was found by the hotel staff, with the accused missing. He was booked under Sections 306 and 323 of the IPC. After autopsy, the body was handed over to the family members.

55-year-old found hanging in Sec 25

A 55-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Sector 25 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The deceased, a sanitation worker at Panjab University, was found hanging from a ceiling fan by his family members. No suicide note was. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

