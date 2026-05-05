Chandigarh: Woman’s gold bangle snatched amid rush at bus stand

A woman’s gold bangle was allegedly snatched during heavy jostling at Singhpura bus stand in Zirakpur on Saturday morning, after which three unidentified suspects fled in a car, police said.

The complainant told police she would be able to identify the suspects if produced before her. (HT File)

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Police have booked two unidentified women and a man under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Complainant Pooja Sharma, a resident of Baltana, said the incident took place around 8.20 am when she was boarding a bus to Ambala, where she works in an Army area. As the bus arrived, a crowd gathered near the entrance.

According to her statement, two women stood close behind her while a man pushed from the side, causing a brief commotion as passengers tried to board. During the scuffle, one of the women allegedly grabbed her hand.

After boarding the bus and taking a seat, Sharma realised her gold bangle was missing. She immediately looked outside and saw the two women running towards a Swift Dzire parked across the road.

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{{^usCountry}} She said the women, accompanied by a man, got into the car bearing registration number PB-11-CS-2251 and sped away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said the women, accompanied by a man, got into the car bearing registration number PB-11-CS-2251 and sped away. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The entire incident unfolded within moments, leaving little time for bystanders to react. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The entire incident unfolded within moments, leaving little time for bystanders to react. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The complainant told police she would be able to identify the suspects if produced before her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant told police she would be able to identify the suspects if produced before her. {{/usCountry}}

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