Chandigarh works out new plan to double its exports by 2026

With a target of doubling exports from Chandigarh in the next five years, the UT administration has come up with a new plan, which envisages policy changes, infrastructure upgrade and incentives for the sector.

The Chandigarh export promotion plan, formulated under the aegis of director general of foreign trade, Government of India, aims to increase the city’s exports from ₹558 crore (in 2020-21) to ₹1,100 crore by 2026.

The plan proposes formulation of a new industrial policy, relaxation in land norms and other rules and regulations, setting up a fully operational cargo facility at airport and an inland container depot (ICD), online portal, single window system, export ancillary infrastructure, and promotion of renewable energy. The plan has been approved by the Government of India and deadlines have been set to complete all these activities.

It also proposes certain products, such as needles, auto parts, tractors parts and information technology/ information technology-enabled services, to be the focus for export promotion from the city.

Chandigarh export promotion plan

The plan highlights that there is a dire need to make the city’s rules/norms flexible for industrial units as far as the issue of land is concerned. Industrial policy needs to be revised in view of the scenario all around the world. The goal of the policy should be to double the exports from Chandigarh within the next five years, recommends the plan.

“For better logistics, the administration should develop proper cargo facilities and internal container depot so that cost and time overruns can be decreased for exporters,” said a senior UT official, part of plan formulation process.

Also, ancillary infrastructure, such as testing facilities, certification labs, etc, are required, especially with regards to pharma sector.

“Ease of doing business should be improved by doing away with redundant rules and laws. Effective online portal and single window system is also needed,” said the official.

Government assistance

The plan also recommends creation of schemes for assistance for export-oriented infrastructure development. For such infrastructure, government can provide 80-90% assistance. Development of industrial parks, warehouse, logistics’ park, selling centre, processing units, exhibition centre, training facility, testing labs, R&D centre and small-housing facilities for labourers must be taken up under such schemes.

Constitution of an export commissioner’s office, who can be the nodal officer for policy formulation, implementation and coordination on export related issues, has also been recommended. The export commissioner will head an export promotion council.

