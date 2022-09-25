Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh | Yoga college holds orientation programme

Published on Sep 25, 2022 01:51 AM IST

An orientation was organised for bachelor of education, post graduate diploma in yoga therapy and basic certificate course in yoga education was organised at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An orientation was organised for bachelor of education, post graduate diploma in yoga therapy and basic certificate course in yoga education was organised at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health on Saturday.

Principal Dr Sapna Nanda welcomed the chief guest Swami Anupma Anand of the Ramakrishna Mission. The programme commenced with the Saraswati Vandana and lamp lightning ceremony.

Anand encouraged the students to follow the path of yoga whole heartedly and also follow the principles of Swami Vivekanand. Students were familiarised with the campus,library, curriculum and other activities.

