Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | Yoga college holds orientation programme

Chandigarh | Yoga college holds orientation programme

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 01:51 AM IST

An orientation was organised for bachelor of education, post graduate diploma in yoga therapy and basic certificate course in yoga education was organised at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health

An orientation was organised for bachelor of education, post graduate diploma in yoga therapy and basic certificate course in yoga education was organised at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health. (HT File)
An orientation was organised for bachelor of education, post graduate diploma in yoga therapy and basic certificate course in yoga education was organised at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An orientation was organised for bachelor of education, post graduate diploma in yoga therapy and basic certificate course in yoga education was organised at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health on Saturday.

Principal Dr Sapna Nanda welcomed the chief guest Swami Anupma Anand of the Ramakrishna Mission. The programme commenced with the Saraswati Vandana and lamp lightning ceremony.

Anand encouraged the students to follow the path of yoga whole heartedly and also follow the principles of Swami Vivekanand. Students were familiarised with the campus,library, curriculum and other activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out