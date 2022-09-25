Chandigarh | Yoga college holds orientation programme

An orientation was organised for bachelor of education, post graduate diploma in yoga therapy and basic certificate course in yoga education was organised at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health on Saturday.

Principal Dr Sapna Nanda welcomed the chief guest Swami Anupma Anand of the Ramakrishna Mission. The programme commenced with the Saraswati Vandana and lamp lightning ceremony.

Anand encouraged the students to follow the path of yoga whole heartedly and also follow the principles of Swami Vivekanand. Students were familiarised with the campus,library, curriculum and other activities.