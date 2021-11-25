Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Anil Mehta appointed top law officer

Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has appointed additional standing counsel Anil Mehta, 37, as the senior standing counsel.

Mehta has been appointed for a term of three years in place of justice Pankaj Jain, who was recently elevated as a high court judge. The senior standing counsel is the UT administration’s top law officer on the civil side before the high court.

Mehta is an alumnus of the Army Institute of Law, Mohali, and had remained the deputy advocate general, Haryana, between 2014 and 2018. After that, he joined the UT as an additional standing counsel.

A first generation lawyer, Mehta is the son of Captain Kulbhushan Mehta (retd). His family belongs to Ambala, where he also studied at the Army School. “My priority will be to reduce pendency of cases in the high court and further streamline case handling system,” said Mehta.

