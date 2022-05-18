Chandigarh: Bidding for fancy vehicle numbers to open on May 28

Bidding for the e-auction of left-over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series will start from 10 am on May 28 and continue till 5 pm on May 30.

Numbers available are from series “CH01-CJ”, “CH01-CH”, “CH01-CG”, “CH01-CF”, “CH01-CE”, “CH01-CD”, “CH01-CC”, “CH01-CB”, “CH01-CA”, “CH01-BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BU”, “CH01-BT” and “CH01-BS”. Registration for the bidding will start at 10 am on May 21 and continue till 5 pm on May 27.

The vehicle owner can register on the National Transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN). The link is also available on UT transport department website: www.chdtransport.gov.in. Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction.