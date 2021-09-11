Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh:Contractor fined 20,000 for haphazard parking
chandigarh news

Chandigarh:Contractor fined 20,000 for haphazard parking

An inspection by a municipal corporation team found mismanagement at two parking lots in Sector 17 and 22, and submitted the findings in a report to the municipal commissioner
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:12 AM IST
During the inspection, the municipal team had observed haphazard parking, missing parking attendants and lack of aesthetic kiosks in many parking lots. (HT Photo)

The municipal corporation has fined a contractor 20,000 for not managing parking lots as mandated by the agreement.

“Parkings of Sectors 17 and 22 were checked by MC and haphazard parking was found in Sahib Singh parking lot and Mobile Market in these areas. Challan amounting to 20,000 was issued to the contractor,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Notably, MC commissioner had given the two parking contractors, managing 89 parking lots in the city, a week to comply with all mandatory provisions of their contract.

Thereafter, a team of MC officials inspected the lots for compliance.

Their report concluded that even after the deadline got over, some of the 10 basic features mandated in the contract were missing. The inspection team had observed haphazard parking, missing parking attendants and lack of aesthetic kiosks in many parking lots.

In some smaller lots, no parking staff was deployed.

Of the 10 basic features, e-ticketing, LED display, e-payment, staff wearing uniform at most sites and boom barrier (at required sites) have been provided in nearly all parking lots, stated the report.

