Chandigarh: Domestic help found hanging at retired IPS officer’s house

Identified as Ram Pal, the victim had been missing since November 17. His body was recovered from a store at the house in Sector 19, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 54-year-old domestic help was found hanging in a store at the house of former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer K Selvaraj in Sector 19, where he had been working for years, police said on Saturday.

Identified as Ram Pal, the victim had been missing since November 17. His body was recovered after the family reached the IPS officer’s house to make enquiries on Friday.

While the body is kept in a mortuary, the family is refusing to give permission for its postmortem. “We are not alleging any foul play, but we want to lodge a complaint against the owners and other staff for not checking the house properly due to which Pal’s death remained a mystery for two days,” said Sandeep Kumar, an acquaintance.

Investigating officials confirmed that Selvaraj, who retired as a director general of police from Haryana in 2021, was not present at home while his son was there when police were called. The former top cop remained unavailable for comment.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and are awaiting the family’s permission to get the postmortem conducted.

