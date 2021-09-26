Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Driver killed as auto overturns in bid to avoid crash
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Driver killed as auto overturns in bid to avoid crash

The Mauli Jagran resident was driving his children to Phase 5 in Mohali, when a biker jumped the red light near Sector 40, Chandigarh, and came in front of him
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 03:47 AM IST
While his children escaped unhurt, the auto driver, Rakesh Kumar, suffered head injuries. He was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. (HT File Photo/For representation only)

A 48-year-old man was killed after his auto-rickshaw overturned in a bid to avoid a collision with a motorcycle at the Sector 40-41 lightpoint on Friday.

Police said the motorcyclist had jumped the red light and came in the way of the auto, forcing its driver, Rakesh Kumar, to slam the brakes, which caused the vehicle to turn turtle.

Kumar’s son Karan, 22, told the police that the accident took place when he, his sister and father were headed from their house in Housing Board Colony, Mauli Jagran, to Phase 5, Mohali, to drop her at her computer class.

While he and his sister escaped unhurt, his father suffered head injuries. He was rushed to PGIMER, where he died during treatment.

The motorcyclist, Keshav, 24, a resident of Jhujhar Nagar, Mohali, was arrested and later released on bail.

He was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station.

The police impounded both the auto-rickshaw and motorcycle.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: Speeding car with Punjab Police ASI at wheel kills scooterist

50% of Chandigarh’s eligible people fully vaccinated against Covid

Chandigarh police on the hunt for ATM card-swapping gang

Delayed realty projects: GBP Group head now faces up to three-year jail term
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP