Chandigarh: Family of 3 offloaded from Dubai flight for not heeding Covid protocols
Chandigarh airport CEO said the family, comprising a couple and their daughter, was offloaded by the Indigo crew over the passengers’ ‘unruly behaviour’
High drama was witnessed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Friday after three members of a family allegedly refused to follow Covid protocols and created ruckus inside the IndiGo Airlines Dubai-bound flight (6E-55), causing nearly an hour’s delay.
The flight finally took off after 50 minutes after the family was offloaded.
Chandigarh International Airport chief executive officer Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said the family, comprising a couple and their daughter, was offloaded by the Indigo crew over the passengers’ “unruly behaviour”.
A crew member, requesting anonymity, said, “Initially, the passengers complained about the widow shutters, and then refused to adhere to the Covid protocol. The on-board crew tried to pacify the passengers, but when they did not comply, the pilot of the flight intervened and requested the family to obey the in-flight protocol. However, when the family did not respond in a positive manner, the crew off-loaded the family and handed them over to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), the airport security staff. They were asked to leave the airport premises.”
The Dubai-bound flight was scheduled to depart at 5.40 pm but left at 6.30 pm, said the airport officials.
-
44-year-old biker killed in Chandimandir hit-and-run
A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run mishap after a speeding car hit The victim, a resident of Panchkula's bike in Chandimandir on Thursday night, Rakesh Kumar. The victim, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Panchkula, worked as a stenographer at the Industrial Training Institute, Sector 14, Panchkula. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where he was declared brought dead.
-
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BJP office in Panchkula
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Panchkula on Saturday afternoon to inaugurate BJP's new state-level office Panch Kamal in Sector 3. He will be accompanied by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde and party's Haryana president Om Prakash Dhankar. The new office comprises offices of the state president, general secretaries and an auditorium.
-
Mohali | 37-year-old man gets 20-year jail for raping minor
A local court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in July 2020. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar held the accused, a resident of Phase 6, Kedar Singh, guilty under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
-
Ambala man ends life, wife, five others booked for abetment to suicide
Upset over his wife's infidelity, a 34-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday, police said. After the recovery of a two-page suicide note from a diary in his room, police booked his wife, her boyfriend and her four relatives, all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for abetment to suicide. On her boyfriend's request, she would often leave for Meerut, sometimes for months. The deceased has left behind an 11-month-old daughter.
-
Four killed, 24 injured in collision between tractor & truck in Rajasthan's Pali
At least four people were killed and 24 injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said. According to reports, the tractor was carrying pilgrims, who were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra after visiting a temple of folk deity Bama Ramdev in that city. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who hails from Rajasthan, and prime minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.
