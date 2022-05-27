Chandigarh: Fire officer arrested for accepting ₹30,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a sub-fire officer for accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 for issuing a fire no-objection certificate (NOC) to the owner of a showroom in Sector 36.
The accused, identified as Surjeet Singh, is the officiating fire officer of the fire stations in Sectors 11 and 38. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced before a court on Friday. Following his arrest, CBI conducted searches at his offices and house.
Sources in the municipal corporation said no official information about the arrest had been received. But appropriate action will be taken once they get the official communication.
-
Cop loses mobile phone to snatcher in Mohali
A snatcher took away the mobile phone of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Cheema Chowk in Industrial Area's Phase 8. Investigating officer Swaranjit Singh said Ravinder Kumar, who is posted at Police Lines, was talking to one of his family members on Wednesday night, when the bike-borne snatcher struck. In another case, two youths snatched the purse of one Rashi Srivastva in Chandigarh's Sector 44.
-
Chandigarh: Thar claims newspaper delivery man’s life in early morning mishap
A 50-year-old newspaper delivery man was killed after a Mahindra Thar rammed into Balbir's scooter at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Balbir Singh Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh. Police said while he was approaching the Sector 17/18 light point, a speeding Mahindra Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit his Honda Activa from behind.
-
Two passengers from Dubai nabbed with 4 kg smuggled gold at Chandigarh airport
The customs department on Thursday caught two passengers with 4,142 gm gold, which was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport. Both passengers had arrived in the Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Customs officials also frisked another passenger from the same flight and recovered 142 gm gold in the form of five chains, which were concealed in clothes inside a backpack.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in National Achievement Survey 2021
Chandigarh has outperformed all Union territories (UTs) in the National Achievement Survey 2021, organised by the Union ministry of education, whose results were made available on Thursday. Chandigarh's scores for all subjects surveyed are also higher than the national average. However, compared to NAS 2017, the scores for all subjects were slightly lower in the latest edition of the survey. As per the ministry, NAS is a nationally representative large-scale survey of students' learning.
-
22 parcels containing diamond, gold jewellery snatched in Mohali
Four car-borne men snatched 22 courier packages carrying gold and diamond jewellery from two delivery men in Phase 11, police said on Thursday. The parcels were booked at Bhawani Logistics, Sector 45, for delivery in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar. The firm's proprietor, Parveen Khatana, a resident of Sector 45-C, Chandigarh had handed seven parcels containing gold and diamond jewellery to his employee, Ravinder Singh, for in-hand delivery in Ludhiana and Jalandhar. Similarly, 15 parcels of jewellery for Amritsar were assigned to another employee, Shailender Singh.
