Chandigarh: Fire officer arrested for accepting 30,000 bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a sub-fire officer for accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 for issuing a fire no-objection certificate (NOC) to the owner of a showroom in Sector 36.

The accused, identified as Surjeet Singh, is the officiating fire officer of the fire stations in Sectors 11 and 38. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced before a court on Friday. Following his arrest, CBI conducted searches at his offices and house.

Sources in the municipal corporation said no official information about the arrest had been received. But appropriate action will be taken once they get the official communication.