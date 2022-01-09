Chandigarh: Four booked for duping two men of 11.7 lakh on fake govt job promise

Police have booked four men, including two brothers, for duping two friends of ₹11.72 lakh after luring them with clerical jobs in the Haryana government.

The accused have been identified as Madan, alias Lucky; his brother, Gurpreet, alias Sunny, both natives of Dhanas, but now living in Kurali, Mohali; Sunil Galgat of Sector 25, Panchkula; and Varun of Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurpreet is working with PGIMER on contract.

The accused were booked on the complaint of Harsh Jasrotia, a resident of Panjab University, Sector 25, and Arvind Galav, a resident of Sector 15.

Offered jobs with Haryana govt

In their complaint, filed in May last year, Harsh told the police that Madan, who was his schoolmate, had contacted him in November 2019, through Facebook.

Madan claimed that he was working with the Haryana government and could help him get a clerical job, as advertised by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), against a payment. But the amount could be reduced, if more candidates apply.

Therefore, Harsh introduced him to his friend, Arvind, who also expressed his interest for seeking jobs for his wife and sister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madan then told them to pay ₹7 lakh per candidate, claiming he had links with the higher-ups in the HSSC and Haryana government.

To convince Harsh, Madan even made him talk to accused Sunil Galgat on a conference call, where the latter was introduced as under secretary in HSSC.

Provided fake paperwork

Seeking 50% advance payment, Madan provided the victims computer-generated roll numbers, with other necessary particulars. But when the HSSC result was declared on December 18, 2019, the victims’ roll numbers were not mentioned.

Upon inquiry, Madan and Sunil told the victims that the result of 58 vacancies was yet to be declared, and their names will be on that list. Later, Madan told Harsh that he had been appointed to the excise and taxation department and told him to join work on June 2, 2020. He was also asked to pay more money, failing which his appointment will be cancelled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But when he was not called to join duty despite paying up, the complainants insisted on a refund, following which Madan handed them cheques that were dishonoured.

Following investigation into the victims’ complaint, police have now lodged an FIR under Sections 467, 468, 471, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station.