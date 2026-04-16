Chandigarh: Four tricity students nail perfect 100% in CBSE Class 10 exams

Four students from the tricity have scored a perfect 100% in the CBSE Class 10 examinations, whose results were declared on Wednesday evening.

Students of KBDAV School, Sector 7, Chandigarh, celebrating their success after CBSE declared the annual Class 10 results on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar//HT)

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Schools calculated the aggregate based on the best five subjects, in line with board guidelines.

Reported till Wednesday evening,the quartet of top achievers includes Aman Garg from St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44; Aryaman Mittal from St John’s High School, Sector 26; and Jaskirat Singh and Saanvi Walia from St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32 — four names that their schools will wear as a badge of pride.

Aman Garg from St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44. (HT)

Aryaman Mittal from St John’s High School, Sector 26. (HT)

Jaskirat Singh from St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32 (HT)

Saanvi Walia from St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32 (HT)

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{{^usCountry}} Close on their heels, the tricity produced a string of near-perfect performances as well. Anaya Nusrat and Prisha Sharma of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, secured an impressive 99.8% each, while Charvi Agarwal of Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, matched them with an identical 99.8%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Close on their heels, the tricity produced a string of near-perfect performances as well. Anaya Nusrat and Prisha Sharma of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, secured an impressive 99.8% each, while Charvi Agarwal of Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, matched them with an identical 99.8%. {{/usCountry}}

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Palchinn Katyayan from Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 22, scored 99.6%. From Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, three students — Pullock Raj Anand, Naman Garg and Lavya Gupta — scored 99.6% each. Sukhmanjot Singh from Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, also achieved 99.6%.

Abhay Singh tops in government schools

From government schools, Abhay Singh of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 33-D, topped with a score of 98.8%. The UT education department has not taken the best five subjects to calculate the percentages.

Saanvi Binjola of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-B, was second with 98.4% and Vishnu Dev of GMSSS, Sector 35-D, stood third with 98.2%.

This year, the government schools produced an overall pass percentage of 88.25%, a substantial rise from 81.18% in 2024-25. As many as 9,356 students appeared in the exams and 8,257 passed.

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Students scoring 95% and above increased from 11 to 21 this year while a total 120 students scored over 90%.

As per the Central Board of Secondary Education notice issued on November 30, 2023, the board does not officially calculate or declare overall percentage, division, or distinction for Class 10 and 12 results.

In cases where students have taken up more than five subjects, the selection of the “best five” subjects for percentage calculation is left to the discretion of the admitting institution or employer. Accordingly, schools and institutions have computed percentages based on the best five subjects while preparing result analyses and identifying toppers.

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