Chandigarh: Four vaccination centres to open in evening too

With the aim to administer at least one dose to all the eligible population till July end, the Chandigarh health department has decided to open four vaccination centres in evenings as wellfrom Wednesday.

The vaccination centres at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and the three civil hospitals — Sectors 22 and 45 besides Manimajra — will operate from 5pm to 9pm, except on Sundays, in addition to the morning shift of 9am to 3pm. People can simply walk in to get the jab as no prior slot booking is mandatory on the Co-WIN app.

“Many people, especially the business class, have to report to work by 9am, and hence they cannot wait for their turn at the vaccination centres. To help these working men and women, we have decided to open evening vaccination centres,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director health services, Chandigarh, adding that the health department has enough vaccine stock to cover all people before the possible third wave.

According to the latest electoral list, a total of 7,09,180 people are eligible to take vaccine in the 18+ age group. So far, 4,33,666 (61%) have taken their first dose.

Free ride for seniors, people with disabilities

Meanwhile, the social welfare department has launched free pick-up and drop facility for the disabled and senior citizens from their house to the nearest vaccination centre.

As many as 242 residents availed themselves of this facility on Tuesday by contacting the toll-free number 9915023456.

The drive aims to provide inclusive, seamless and accessible delivery of vaccination to maximum number of disabled persons, senior citizens and their caregivers, as they are most vulnerable and have co-morbidities that may put them at a higher risk of contracting the virus, stated a release.