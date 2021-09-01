Chandigarh: Govt staff without vax or test report barred from entering offices

Several UT departments on Tuesday barred their employees who couldn’t produce either their vaccination certificate (at least one dose) or a negative RTPCR report (not older than 72 hours) from entering into offices.

Among such offices were those of Chandigarh Housing Board, UT estate office and departments at the secretariat. A similar order was enforced for the visitors as well.

Covid norms: CTU warns violators of disciplinary action

After finding several bus crew members without masks while performing their duties, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) on Tuesday warned them of disciplinary action.

Many staffers were found flouting Covid safety norms through CCTV cameras and conductors were not ensuring that passengers wore masks while boarding and travelling in the buses, CTU general manager observed in his orders.

“It is highly uncalled for keeping in view administration’s guidelines in this regard. All crew members are directed to strictly ensure the compliance with safety guidelines by them as well as commuters immediately,” the order stated.

A task force has also been constituted to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and instructions issued by the administration on Covid-19 protocols.