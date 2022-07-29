Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh logs another Covid death, tricity’s cases touch 5-month high
Chandigarh logs another Covid death, tricity’s cases touch 5-month high

As many as 372 people tested positive in Chandigarh tricity on Thursday, highest since 361 cases on February 5
Now, tricity’s active caseload has reached 1,908, which includes 848 Covid patients in Chandigarh, 734 in Mohali and 326 in Panchkula. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 03:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Chandigarh recorded a Covid-related death for the third consecutive day on Thursday, even as tricity’s daily cases jumped to 372, highest in over five months.

Since 361 cases on February 5, the daily cases had never crossed the 350 mark in the tricity.

Chandigarh logged 156 fresh cases, a first since February 4. In Mohali too, the figure touched a five-month high with 134 cases. Another 82 people were found infected in Panchkula, up from 77 on Wednesday.

With this, tricity’s active caseload reached 1,908, which includes 848 infected patients in Chandigarh, 734 in Mohali and 326 in Panchkula.

The latest fatality in Chandigarh was a 41-year-old man from Maloya. He was brought dead at GMSH, Sector 16, and tested positive for Covid posthumously. He was fully vaccinated against the virus, according to health officials.

