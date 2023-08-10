Chandigarh: Man held for raping wife’s minor niece also raped her teen sister, say police

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 10, 2023 01:48 AM IST

The accused was booked on the complaint of the girls’ mother, who alleged that he also raped her 14-year-old elder daughter, as per Chandigarh Police

Two days after police arrested a 30-year-old man for raping his wife’s eight-year-old niece in the city’s Industrial Area, police on Wednesday also booked him for raping the child’s elder sister, also a minor.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the rape of a 10-year-old girl in a Maloya forest recently, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has sought an action-taken report and current status of the case from the Maloya police station. (HT)

The accused was booked on the complaint of the girls’ mother, who alleged that he also raped her 14-year-old elder daughter. “The teenager also revealed her ordeal to her mother after he was arrested on Monday in the first case, following which she alerted us,” said a police officer.

Minor raped in Maloya forest: Child panel seeks report from police

Taking suo motu cognisance of the rape of a 10-year-old girl in a Maloya forest recently, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has sought an action-taken report and current status of the case from the Maloya police station as well the girl’s health report from Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

On Wednesday, CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal visited the hospital and met the child, her family members and doctors, who said her condition was stable after surgery.

Police had earlier detained a 16-year-old boy who lives in the girl’s neighbourhood for the crime after a neighbour alerted them.

