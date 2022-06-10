Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Mercury tops 44°C again, heatwave enters sixth day
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Mercury tops 44°C again, heatwave enters sixth day

Chandigarh’s day temperature rose from 43.6°C on Wednesday to 44.2°C on Thursday, highest since 44.5°C on June 5, the hottest day of the year so far
A policeman braving the scorching heat while at work in Mohali on Thursday. The heatwave in Chandigarh is likely to continue on Friday as well. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

After coming down to 43°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, the maximum temperature again went past the 44°C mark on Thursday, making it the second hottest day of this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The day temperature rose from 43.6°C on Wednesday to 44.2°C on Thursday, highest since 44.5°C on June 5, the hottest day of the year so far.

With the temperature 5.3 degrees above normal, the ongoing heatwave entered the sixth day and is likely to continue to engulf the city on Friday as well.

As per IMD, a heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. Ever since the maximum temperature touched 44°C on June 4, heatwave conditions have persisted in the city.

IMD officials said it was unusual to have a consistent heatwave for these many days. However, records in this regard from previous years weren’t readily available.

RELATED STORIES

At 45.6°C, the all-time highest temperature in June in Chandigarh, was recorded at the airport observatory on June 8 in 1995 and June 1 in 2012.

At this observatory on Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 45.3°C, close to the all-time highest.

However, since 2011, IMD takes the readings of their observatory in Sector 39 as the standard for the city, and the highest maximum temperature recorded here is 45.1°C, on June 1, 2021.

As per weather forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to remain on the higher side in the coming days as well. (HT)

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Conditions for heatwave will continue to persist on Friday. Thereon, a feeble Western Disturbance will affect the region over the weekend. Although rain will remain unlikely, partly cloudy weather is expected and the dominant wind pattern will change, which will the cause temperature to drop by around 2°C.”

Speaking about the next week, he said easterly winds were likely to blow in the region then and will keep the temperature from going past 44°C again as seen this week.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature decreased from 29.1°C on Wednesday to 28.5°C on Thursday, but was still 4.3 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 43°C and 44°C, while the minimum temperature may rise up to 30°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP