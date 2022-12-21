Chandigarh: Missing four-year-old boy reunited with family

A four-year-old boy who went missing from his house in Makhan Majra on Monday evening was reunited with his parents within 12 hours due to swift action by the Chandigarh Police.

The child’s father had alerted the police after he went missing around 7 pm. Subsequently, a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Acting quickly, police teams carried out extensive search operation that continued through the night and the child was traced to a hutment in Makhan Majra village on Tuesday morning.

During initial questioning, the family living in the hutment told the police that they found the child crying close to their house in the foggy weather on Monday night and gave him shelter.

“We are verifying their claims. Our priority was to bring the child back home safely,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, North East) Sukhwinder Pal Singh Sondhi.

He added that the police were scanning CCTV footage and also questioning other people living in the area. After the child was traced, the UT social welfare department was informed and the child was handed over to the parents.