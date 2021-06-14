The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon in Chandigarh on Sunday after 22.6mm rain through the day.

Monsoon has been also declared in northern parts of Haryana and Punjab, though it was expected around June 26.

According to IMD, since 2000 it was only in 2008 and now that monsoon arrived in the city as early as June 13. Last year, it was declared on June 24.

“The system advanced faster this year due to a low pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal and an east-west trough forming over Punjab at lower tropospheric levels, along with strong south-westerly winds,” said Shivinder Singh, scientist, IMD.

He added that monsoon hadn’t covered all of Haryana and Punjab yet, and had only reached Ambala and Amritsar in the northern areas of both states. But it is likely to spread across the rest of Punjab and Haryana within 48 hours.

More than average rainfall likely this year

Talking about the significance of an early monsoon, former IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “There is a correlation between early onset of monsoon and above average rainfall in the previous years’ data. It is likely that Chandigarh will get more than average rainfall this year. However, weather conditions in the second half of monsoon in August and September must be analysed to determine the excess rain.”

According to IMD, monsoon months comprise June, July, August and September and normally 845.7mm rain is received in Chandigarh in this duration.

Chandigarh: Monsoon is here, brace for heavy rain on Monday

Light rain to continue after Monday

Singh said moderate to heavy rain (up to 70mm) was likely in Chandigarh between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Due to high humidity and temperatures, chances of light rain up to 20mm will continue in the following days as well.

After the rain subsided on Sunday, the maximum temperature rose to 33.9°C, but was lower than Saturday’s 34.3°C. The night temperature saw a slight rise from 21.2°C to 21.7°C.

With more showers expected, the day temperature will remain around 33°C, but night temperature may reach 23°C.