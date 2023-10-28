Chandigarh: Moti Ram Arya School wins Brain Booster 2.0 quiz

HT PACE in association with Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, and Canam Consultants Ltd organised an inter-school quiz competition “Brain Booster 2.0” on the school campus in Phase 2 on Friday.

The team from Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, Chandigarh, comprising Shubhi Dubey, Sarthak and Gautam Soni won the first prize. (Sanjeev Sharma?HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The competition was specially curated for students of Classes 6 and 7, and covered questions ranging from general awareness, current affairs, science, maths, social science, English, music and mental ability. As many as 25 teams from various schools of the tricity participated in the quiz, which was designed to nurture creativity, stimulate imagination and foster learning in students.

The first edition of the quiz was held in the same school 10 years back.

For the preliminary round, all teams were given 30 minutes to participate in a written test. After the evaluation of the first round, the five top teams were announced to play in the final round. It had various rounds like brain-o-brain, quizfire, idiomcracy and geo-science.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The competition started with lighting of the lamp by Ranjit Bedi,director of Gian Jyoti Global School, principal Gyan Jyot and HT PACE head Lily Banerjee. A welcome speech was delivered by Jyot. School students presented a scintillating garba dance and stand-up comedy.

The team from Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, Chandigarh, comprising Shubhi Dubey, Sarthak and Gautam Soni won the first prize. Reyansh and Sana Verma of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, bagged the second prize, while the third prize winners were Prince, Navya Narotra and Priyansh of DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh.

Representatives from Canam Consultancy, including Hardeep Singh, who looks after strategic partnerships, Prabhleen, territory manager, Mukesh, deputy general manager, and Jyoti Kapil, adviser, international education, were also present on the occasion. Kapila spoke to students about the new opportunities of studying abroad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The winning teams were awarded trophies and gifts.The competition also had audience rounds where the students won many prizes.

The vote of thanks was given by Lily Banerjee who thanked all the partners for the event for their undaunted support ,cooperation and faith which made the event a gala success.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON