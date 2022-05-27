Chandigarh: Now, get 20% rebate on property tax till July 31
The UT administration on Thursday extended the last date for depositing the property tax with rebate from May 31 to July 31.
In his order, Nitin Kumar Yadav, secretary, local government, Chandigarh, stated, “In pursuance of the proposal submitted by the municipal corporation, dated May 24, the UT administrator is pleased to extend the due date for depositing the property tax with rebate, for commercial as well as residential properties, for a period of two months that is up to July 31.”
MC will offer 20% rebate to residential property tax payers and 10% to commercial entities if tax for the 2022-23 fiscal is deposited before July 31.
Thereafter, the civic body will impose a penalty of 25%, along with 12% interest, on the tax dues, sans rebate.
“Before MC sends the property tax bills, the eligible tax payees can pay their property tax through self-assessment as well,” said an MC official.
Since the financial year started in April, the corporation has collected ₹24.40 crore as property tax.
The city has around 1.36 lakh property tax assessees, including 1.06 residential and 30,000 commercial. But so far, only 48,000 have paid the tax.
The tax can be paid online on MC website “http://mcchandigarh.gov.in” or mobile app “Im Chandigarh”.
Residents can also make the payment physically at Sampark Centres through demand draft, cheque or cash.
-
Cop loses mobile phone to snatcher in Mohali
A snatcher took away the mobile phone of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Cheema Chowk in Industrial Area's Phase 8. Investigating officer Swaranjit Singh said Ravinder Kumar, who is posted at Police Lines, was talking to one of his family members on Wednesday night, when the bike-borne snatcher struck. In another case, two youths snatched the purse of one Rashi Srivastva in Chandigarh's Sector 44.
-
Chandigarh: Thar claims newspaper delivery man’s life in early morning mishap
A 50-year-old newspaper delivery man was killed after a Mahindra Thar rammed into Balbir's scooter at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Balbir Singh Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh. Police said while he was approaching the Sector 17/18 light point, a speeding Mahindra Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit his Honda Activa from behind.
-
Stakeholders divided over central status for Panjab University
Punjab and Haryana high court's directions to the central government to consider conversion of Panjab University into a central university has evoked mixed reactions from various stakeholders related to the university. Panjab University Teachers Association president Mritunjay Kumar said they were awaiting the outcome of HC's direction, as PUTA's focus was also on bringing PU teachers under Central Service Rules, which were already applicable for teachers at UT colleges.
-
Two passengers from Dubai nabbed with 4 kg smuggled gold at Chandigarh airport
The customs department on Thursday caught two passengers with 4,142 gm gold, which was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport. Both passengers had arrived in the Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Customs officials also frisked another passenger from the same flight and recovered 142 gm gold in the form of five chains, which were concealed in clothes inside a backpack.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in National Achievement Survey 2021
Chandigarh has outperformed all Union territories (UTs) in the National Achievement Survey 2021, organised by the Union ministry of education, whose results were made available on Thursday. Chandigarh's scores for all subjects surveyed are also higher than the national average. However, compared to NAS 2017, the scores for all subjects were slightly lower in the latest edition of the survey. As per the ministry, NAS is a nationally representative large-scale survey of students' learning.
