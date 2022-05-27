Chandigarh: Now, get 20% rebate on property tax till July 31

The UT administration on Thursday extended the last date for depositing the property tax with rebate from May 31 to July 31.

In his order, Nitin Kumar Yadav, secretary, local government, Chandigarh, stated, “In pursuance of the proposal submitted by the municipal corporation, dated May 24, the UT administrator is pleased to extend the due date for depositing the property tax with rebate, for commercial as well as residential properties, for a period of two months that is up to July 31.”

MC will offer 20% rebate to residential property tax payers and 10% to commercial entities if tax for the 2022-23 fiscal is deposited before July 31.

Thereafter, the civic body will impose a penalty of 25%, along with 12% interest, on the tax dues, sans rebate.

“Before MC sends the property tax bills, the eligible tax payees can pay their property tax through self-assessment as well,” said an MC official.

Since the financial year started in April, the corporation has collected ₹24.40 crore as property tax.

The city has around 1.36 lakh property tax assessees, including 1.06 residential and 30,000 commercial. But so far, only 48,000 have paid the tax.

The tax can be paid online on MC website “http://mcchandigarh.gov.in” or mobile app “Im Chandigarh”.

Residents can also make the payment physically at Sampark Centres through demand draft, cheque or cash.