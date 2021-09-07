Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: OPD registration for GMSH-16 at Sampark Centres too
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: OPD registration for GMSH-16 at Sampark Centres too

In view of rush at GMSH-16, which makes social distancing difficult, Chandigarh health secretary has made OPD registration available at Sampark Centres too
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:26 AM IST
About 1,800 OPD registrations were done at GMSH-16, Chandigarh, on Monday.

In view of rush at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, patients will be able to do OPD registration at Sampark Centres in Chandigarh. Also, online OPD slots at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, will be increased by 33%.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg made these announcements after a surprise visit to the two government hospitals on Monday.

“At GMSH, there was a huge rush for OPD registration and it was very difficult to maintain social distancing. During the day, about 1,800 OPD registrations were done,” said Garg. He said the issue was discussed with the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC) and it was found feasible to allow registrations at Sampark Centres for nominal charges around 10.

It was also decided that online registration should be encouraged and a separate window should be created at GMSH so that online registered patients can get barcode printed OPD cards without any hassle, Garg said.

Accommodation for attendants

RELATED STORIES

“A front desk is also to be provided at the hospital so that all information about the indoor patients is available at one place and the visitors don’t have to run around,” directed Garg.

For the attendants of indoor patients at the two hospitals, dormitory accommodation will be provided at UT Guest House No 2 (earlier known as Panchayat Bhawan) on priority.

“The director hospitality is to provide such accommodation out of the available 100 dormitories, on the basis of documents relating to indoor admission,” Garg said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cotton growers, agri dept on toes as pink bollworm pest spreads tentacles in south Punjab

4 ASIs booked for taking bribe for letting off men carrying unaccounted cash in Jalandhar, 2 held

Bus services in Punjab hit as roadways contractual staff goes on strike

Four booked in Sangrur for inflicting fake injuries to mislead police
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP