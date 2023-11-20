Chandigarh: PGI patient injected by mystery woman put on ventilator

The health of the female patient, who was administered an unknown injection by an unidentified woman at PGIMER on November 15, deteriorated on Sunday, prompting doctors to move her to ventilator support, hospital authorities confirmed.

Chandigarh Police have also asked PGI to provide details of the unknown injection administered to the patient and constitute a committee or board of doctors concerned to probe the incident. (HT)

As per police, the patient, Harmeet Kaur, aged 25 and resident of Rajpura, was admitted to an ICU at PGIMER with kidney problems after giving birth to a boy on November 3.

She was shifted to the gynaecology ward on the third floor of Nehru Hospital, D Block, on November 13.

On November 15, an unidentified woman, appearing to be in the late 20s, entered the ward and told the patient’s sister-in-law Jatinder Kaur that she needed to administer an injection to her. While permitting the woman, Jatinder enquired about the injection and her name. Having already administered the injection, the woman, on being questioned, immediately left without disclosing her name.

Meanwhile, police, who have lodged an FIR for attempting to commit culpable homicide against the unidentified woman, wrote a letter to PGIMER on Sunday, seeking details for investigation.

The police sought to know how anyone could visit any patient and administer any injection. They also sought details whether any symptoms or changes occurred in the health of the patient since the injection incident.

PGIMER has also been asked to share whether any samples of the patient had been preserved or examined till now, and if yes, the report be shared.

Police also asked the hospital to provide details of the unknown injection administered to the patient and constitute a committee or board of doctors concerned to probe the incident.

On Sunday, PGIMER said, “Police are investigating the matter and whatever inputs sought will be provided. As the matter is still under investigation, it is difficult to say anything conclusive. The patient was referred after three days of delivery. She had excessive bleeding after delivery. She developed infection (puerperal sepsis) and acute kidney failure. She had received dialysis before referral to PGIMER and was referred with acute kidney injury, absent urine output and multi-organ dysfunction. On arrival, the bleeding was controlled, the patient was shifted to ICU and dialysis was performed. She has been receiving repeated dialysis and is currently on ventilator. Doctors are closely monitoring the patient.”

