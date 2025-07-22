Search
Chandigarh: Purse with 1.10 lakh, four phones stolen from car near Sector-22 jewellery market

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 10:18 am IST

Unidentified miscreants smashed the window of a car parked near the busy Sector-22 jewellery market, and fled with a purse containing 1.10 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and other personal belongings.

When the family returned around 4 pm after shopping, they found the front left window of the car smashed and the purse missing. (HT)
The complainant, Jagpal Singh, 62, a resident of Zirakpur, told police that he had parked his Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire near a house opposite PP Jewellers in Sector 22-A around 2.30 pm on July 20. He was accompanied by his wife and daughter, as they visited the jewellery store to purchase gold ornaments.

Jagpal stated that his wife’s purse was kept under the front seat of the car, containing 1.10 lakh in cash and four mobile phones.

When the family returned around 4 pm after shopping, they found the front left window of the car smashed and the purse missing. Singh immediately informed the police about the theft. Police have registered an FIR under Section 305 (B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against at the Sector 17 police station and launched a probe to identify the culprits.

